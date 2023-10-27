Previous
Attingham Park by beryl
Attingham Park

The boundary wall surrounding part of the Attingham Park Estate, now a NT property !!
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Beryl Lloyd

January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Dione Giorgio
Very nicely presented. Great shot and leading line.
October 27th, 2023  
Brian ace
Lovely
October 27th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
October 27th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully presented
October 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and presented.
October 27th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely capture
October 27th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
October 27th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Nicely framed image
October 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 27th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
I love brick walls and that's a fine example.
October 27th, 2023  
haskar ace
Lovely shot and edit.
October 27th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice edit!
October 27th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely
October 27th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
I love a brick wall…..a walled garden is a fantastic luxury!
October 27th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely composition and capture.I visited there a few years ago,a lovely spot especially the deer herd.Fav😊
October 27th, 2023  
