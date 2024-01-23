Previous
A perfect pair ! by beryl
A perfect pair !

I just love these beautiful pale peach roses ,The bunch is lasting well in spite of the heating in the room !
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, such beautiful soft tones nicely captured.
January 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
January 23rd, 2024  
