Previous
Beautiful rose by beryl
Photo 4030

Beautiful rose

A bunch of beautiful delicate roses - just the thing to brighten up on a dull gusty day. Storm Isha is doing its worse!!
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful rose, sounds like isha is horrific
January 22nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Lovely.
I’ve been reading about Isha here in Sydney. Sounds rough.
January 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
And there is the colour version. Equally beautiful!
Glad the winds have died down again. I hate them, always worries me that they are going to cause damage! Ours weren’t as strong others though.
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise