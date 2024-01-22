Sign up
Previous
Photo 4030
Beautiful rose
A bunch of beautiful delicate roses - just the thing to brighten up on a dull gusty day. Storm Isha is doing its worse!!
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5446
photos
123
followers
79
following
1104% complete
View this month »
rose
,
peach-&-cream
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful rose, sounds like isha is horrific
January 22nd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Lovely.
I’ve been reading about Isha here in Sydney. Sounds rough.
January 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
And there is the colour version. Equally beautiful!
Glad the winds have died down again. I hate them, always worries me that they are going to cause damage! Ours weren’t as strong others though.
January 22nd, 2024
