Photo 4183
Seamus the Irish Wolf-hound
The mascot of the Irish Guards who lead the The King's Birthday Parade ( Trooping of the Colour) - watched on TV.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
4
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Tags
seamus
,
irish-wolf-hound
Heather
ace
Love those eyes! Well done, Seamus!
June 17th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love that name for a dog. They are impressive dogs! So glad to see your post!
June 18th, 2024
bkb in the city
Cute pic
June 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
June 18th, 2024
