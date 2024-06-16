Previous
Next
King's Birthday Parade ( trooping of the colour ) by beryl
Photo 4184

King's Birthday Parade ( trooping of the colour )

A collage of the scenes taken from the TV . The best way to see all the pomp and ceremony.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
My heart goes out to the Royal Family in their trying times. Sending prayers for their recovery.
June 18th, 2024  
Heather ace
A fabulous collage, Beryl, with these great images! Fav
June 18th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Wonderful collage
June 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise