Everlasting Sweet Peas

These are a mass of flowers this year , but unfortunately I had not been out to the garden lately - they had fallen over and need to be staked up .

I haven't been well and still struggling , but at last felt the need to take a few photos again - The 1st time in my 11 years on 365 that I have missed out nearly a week - so I shall fill in the missing dates to fill the gaps ( no need to comment !)