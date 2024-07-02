Previous
Seed-heads. by beryl
Seed-heads.

I just love it when my Nellie Moser clematis develops these lovely seedheads and make a beautiful display before the second flowering .
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Beryl Lloyd

Brian
Gorgeous 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
July 2nd, 2024  
Babs
Looks as though it is having a bad hair day.
July 2nd, 2024  
Wylie
They are pretty
July 2nd, 2024  
