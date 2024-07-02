Sign up
Previous
Photo 4204
Seed-heads.
I just love it when my Nellie Moser clematis develops these lovely seedheads and make a beautiful display before the second flowering .
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
3
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5621
photos
125
followers
78
following
1151% complete
4197
4198
4199
4200
4201
4202
4203
4204
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
29th June 2024 8:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
clematis
,
seed-heads
,
nellie-moser
Brian
ace
Gorgeous 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
July 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks as though it is having a bad hair day.
July 2nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
They are pretty
July 2nd, 2024
