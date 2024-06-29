Previous
Flowering succulent by beryl
Photo 4201

Flowering succulent

One of the succulent in a pot in the garden is just coming to flower !
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Beryl Lloyd

January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Carole Sandford ace
That’s really pretty Beryl, nicely captured!
June 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
What a lovely shot!
June 29th, 2024  
