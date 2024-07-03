Sign up
Previous
Photo 4205
The beginning of many flowers !
Such a lovely time in the garden when the Margarete come into flower !
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5622
photos
125
followers
78
following
1152% complete
View this month »
4198
4199
4200
4201
4202
4203
4204
4205
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
29th June 2024 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
daisies
,
margarete
