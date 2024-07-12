Sign up
Photo 4214
Sea Holly
I bought this plant over 12 month ago and it is still sitting in the pot waiting to be planted out in the garden !
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
2
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5631
photos
125
followers
77
following
1154% complete
View this month »
4214
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th July 2024 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
holly
Lou Ann
ace
Well no hurry. It obviously believes in the saying “bloom where you are planted”!
July 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
July 12th, 2024
