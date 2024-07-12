Previous
Sea Holly by beryl
Photo 4214

Sea Holly

I bought this plant over 12 month ago and it is still sitting in the pot waiting to be planted out in the garden !
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Well no hurry. It obviously believes in the saying “bloom where you are planted”!
July 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise