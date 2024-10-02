Previous
Daddy-long-legs. by beryl
Photo 4296

Daddy-long-legs.

So many of them around at the moment ! This one was posing on the conservatory window - the patio pavers provided a bland back ground !
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot with the neutral background.
October 2nd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Great closeup of this guy!
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise