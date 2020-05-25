Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 885
Algodonas Dam, Starting Point For Our Kayaking The rio Grande.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
4
3
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
885
photos
21
followers
8
following
242% complete
View this month »
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
885
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
20th May 2020 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Anderson
ace
A very fun trip too!
May 25th, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
cool
May 25th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
nice
May 25th, 2020
Ranger Biscuit
You guys are so adventurous!
May 25th, 2020
