Lots of flowers!
Photo 1220

Lots of flowers!

Day 126 - This is a large Photinia tree in my garden, it is covered in large clusters of these tiny flowers - they are pretty but they stink!
5th May 2020

Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
