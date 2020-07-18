Previous
Next
Hot and hazy! by bigmxx
Photo 1294

Hot and hazy!

Day 200 - We had a walk around White Horse Country Park, Detling today, it was really hot and the horizon was hazy but these trees gave us some much needed shade!
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise