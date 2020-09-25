Previous
Still beautiful! by bigmxx
Photo 1363

Still beautiful!

Day 269 - As Summer draws to a close you can still find beauty all around, I love the way this Queens Anne’s Lace flower has shrivelled up but still look beautiful!
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
