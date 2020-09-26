Sign up
Photo 1364
Tasty!
Day 270 - We’re spending the weekend in London visiting my Uni daughter, this is a first for me sitting in a vegan cafe drinking an oat Latte!
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1364
photos
45
followers
54
following
373% complete
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
26th September 2020 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sue Cooper
ace
Well both coffees look quite normal 😂, I hope they taste as good as they look. Enjoy your weekend in London.
September 26th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
They look so yummy! Beautiful shot.
September 26th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
stay safe there!
September 26th, 2020
