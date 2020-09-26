Previous
Day 270 - We’re spending the weekend in London visiting my Uni daughter, this is a first for me sitting in a vegan cafe drinking an oat Latte!
Michelle

@bigmxx
Sue Cooper ace
Well both coffees look quite normal 😂, I hope they taste as good as they look. Enjoy your weekend in London.
September 26th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
They look so yummy! Beautiful shot.
September 26th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stay safe there!
September 26th, 2020  
