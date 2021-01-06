Previous
Have you got my good side! by bigmxx
Have you got my good side!

Day 6 - It's rained most of the day today but in the rare moment of sun I threw out some food (cakes) for the birds and this Wood Pigeon made an appearance, sitting up high until the coast was clear and I had gone back inside!
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
marlboromaam ace
LOL! Great title to go with your lovely shot.
January 6th, 2021  
