I spy with my little eye! by bigmxx
Photo 1483

I spy with my little eye!

Day 23 - We had a 2.5 hour beach walk today, it was very tiring but boosted my moral no end!
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
406% complete

