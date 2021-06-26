Previous
When you don’t know which hand to hold, just hold both! by bigmxx
Day 177 - I’ve had a lovely tiring weekend looking after these two little monkies my twin Granddaughters, this is the first time I’ve had them on my own and it went surprisingly well!
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh how sweet and adorable!
June 26th, 2021  
