Taking a rest! by bigmxx
Taking a rest!

Day 237 - This bee sat on the fence for ages before flying off, I think it must have been tied as it was covered in pollen!
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford ace
What a great capture! He looks pretty big!
August 25th, 2021  
