Hanging around! by bigmxx
Hanging around!

Day 250 - I spotted this spider on it's web strung across quite a distance, luckily I spotted it before I walked into it!
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Pat Thacker
Well spotted and lovely details.
There's nothing worse that a faceful of cobweb.
September 7th, 2021  
Lee ace
You're either very close or that is a big spider.
September 7th, 2021  
