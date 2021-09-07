Sign up
Photo 1710
Hanging around!
Day 250 - I spotted this spider on it's web strung across quite a distance, luckily I spotted it before I walked into it!
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1710
photos
49
followers
61
following
468% complete
Pat Thacker
Well spotted and lovely details.
There's nothing worse that a faceful of cobweb.
September 7th, 2021
Lee
ace
You're either very close or that is a big spider.
September 7th, 2021
