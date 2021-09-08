Previous
I see you hiding under there!
Photo 1711

I see you hiding under there!

Day 251 - It's been another glories day today and the air has been full of insects, I found this little ladybird hiding under this yellow plant - probably shading form the very hot sun of today!
8th September 2021

Michelle

