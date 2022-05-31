Previous
Taking a rest! by bigmxx
Taking a rest!

Day 151 - As you can see from all the calves this bull has been really busy of late and is now back for round two, no wonder he's taking a rest!
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana ace
Fabulous nature scene.
May 31st, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
What a life! Nice capture
May 31st, 2022  
