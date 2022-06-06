Previous
Next
Under the hedgerow! by bigmxx
Photo 1982

Under the hedgerow!

Day 157 - While doing some gardening at my daughters I came across these little plants tucked under a bush, after consulting with Mr Google they are Wood Avens also known as Herb Bennett.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise