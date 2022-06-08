Previous
Beautiful building by bigmxx
Photo 1984

Beautiful building

Day 159 - We had a lovely walk with our Granddaughters today while out we came across Chelmsford Cathedral, I didn’t realise they had one. Next time when we haven’t got the girls I’ll take more pictures and go inside!
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
