Photo 2015
Another sunny day!
Day 190 - The sun had bought out all the different damselflies and dragonflies, luckily this one landed long enough for me to take a picture!
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2015
photos
50
followers
59
following
552% complete
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Monica
Beautiful!
July 9th, 2022
