Hopping around! by bigmxx
Day 245 - This little squirrel spent ages going through the grass around the picnic bench for something to eat, but it was unlucky so it scampered off into the trees!
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
