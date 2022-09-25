Previous
And then it was the last day! by bigmxx
And then it was the last day!

Day 267 - Our last sunset in Crete, as it’s home we go tomorrow. Roll on two weeks as my husband retires on 30/9 and then we are off to Agadir!
25th September 2022

