Splash of colour in the garden! by bigmxx
Photo 2162

Splash of colour in the garden!

Day 337 - My Camellia has decided it must be warm enough for one of it's buds to open, it will be interesting to see if anymore open!
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
