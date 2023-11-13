Previous
Colours of Autumn by bigmxx
Photo 2507

Colours of Autumn

Day 318 - I went to work to do a bank shift today so it’s a shot of Autumnal colours on the trees in the car park!
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely , and they will soon be down ,it storm Debi has her way !!
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise