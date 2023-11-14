Previous
Still beautiful! by bigmxx
Still beautiful!

Day 319 - I love Autumn and its colours but my favourite is seeing the plants and flowers when they've dried out!
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Michelle

Beryl Lloyd ace
They can be so beautiful , and have wonderful textures, shapes and usually monotones !
November 14th, 2023  
