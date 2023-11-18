Previous
Do you ever get the feeling your being stared at! by bigmxx
Day 323 - This Greylag goose had it's eye on me all the time I was trying to get closer to take it's picture, when it started hissing I retreated rather rapidly!
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely nature capture
November 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous shot of this goose!
November 18th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice capture
November 18th, 2023  
