Photo 2511
All is not what it seems!
Day 322 - This beautiful blue sky would be at home in the warm sunny days of Summer not in the depths of the cold day of Autumn it was actually taken in!
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
November 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful yellow against a lovely sky!
November 17th, 2023
