No I will not co-operative for you! by bigmxx
No I will not co-operative for you!

Day 333 - I stood for ages waiting for this squirrel to turn around, or at least scoot away, but oh no it just sat there with it's back to me refusing to turn around!
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Too funny. Cute shot, though.
November 28th, 2023  
