Just about handing on! by bigmxx
Photo 2523

Just about handing on!

Day 334 - This old man's beard plant was all wet with the frost today and looked very bedraggled!
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
Michelle
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful shapes and textures
November 29th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh they look so good!
November 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So gorgeous! all bedraggled after the frost!
November 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great textures!
November 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely capture! Reminds of a wet puppy dog. =)
November 29th, 2023  
