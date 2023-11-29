Sign up
Photo 2523
Just about handing on!
Day 334 - This old man's beard plant was all wet with the frost today and looked very bedraggled!
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful shapes and textures
November 29th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh they look so good!
November 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So gorgeous! all bedraggled after the frost!
November 29th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great textures!
November 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! Reminds of a wet puppy dog. =)
November 29th, 2023
