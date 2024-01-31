Sign up
Photo 2586
Fluffy!
Day 31 - I love how the Old Mans Beard plant (Clematis Vitalba) spreads over everything it touches and seems to hold it's fluffiness all Winter long, a bit of texture among the blandness!
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Sue Cooper
ace
That's so lovely. Fav.
January 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful, I also love to see the Old Mans Beard in its seeded fluffiness - so pretty !
January 31st, 2024
