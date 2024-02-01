Previous
Hiding in the leaves! by bigmxx
Hiding in the leaves!

Day 32 - I spotted this little patch of Snowdrops pepping out of the leaves!
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely ! there is nothing more exciting than seeing the 1st snowdrops - fav
February 1st, 2024  
