Photo 2585
Photo 2585
And pose!
Day 30 - This very round Robin hopped about following us, I think it thought we had some seed left in our pocket, but unfortunately he missed out!
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
3
2
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2585
photos
43
followers
50
following
708% complete
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
Judith Johnson
ace
Excellent! Lovely light.
January 30th, 2024
Lin
ace
So adorable
January 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So adorable - lovely light and close-up ! fav
January 30th, 2024
