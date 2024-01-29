Sign up
Photo 2584
Still beautiful!
Day 29 - I love how flowers still look beautiful even when they've turned to seedheads, Mr Google informs me this is a Phlomis Frutixosa
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Just gorgeous ! - fav
January 29th, 2024
