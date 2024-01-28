Previous
The sun was hiding! by bigmxx
Photo 2583

The sun was hiding!

Day 28 - It was sunny this morning and cloudy this afternoon but I didn't venture out as I have a hangover!
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful sky and rays!
January 28th, 2024  
