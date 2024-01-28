Sign up
Previous
Photo 2583
The sun was hiding!
Day 28 - It was sunny this morning and cloudy this afternoon but I didn't venture out as I have a hangover!
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful sky and rays!
January 28th, 2024
