Previous
Odd one out! by bigmxx
Photo 2636

Odd one out!

Day 71 - Quick walk around the garden today as we’ve off on our travels again tomorrow and I really must pack! This is my Camilla plant, still in full bloom, but what’s strange one of the flowers is completely different to the rest!
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
722% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise