Photo 2636
Odd one out!
Day 71 - Quick walk around the garden today as we’ve off on our travels again tomorrow and I really must pack! This is my Camilla plant, still in full bloom, but what’s strange one of the flowers is completely different to the rest!
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
