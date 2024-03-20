Previous
Very uncooperative! by bigmxx
Very uncooperative!

Day 80 - It's been a barmy 15° today and I've had a couple of butterflies in the garden, this is a Peacock butterfly but it wouldn't oblige by opening it's wings and showing off it's colours - I got a bit too close and it took off!
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
721% complete

Carole Sandford ace
Gosh look at your sky in comparison to mine! Butterflies do this all the time.
March 20th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the moment you put the camera down ....
March 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! It's a very nice capture anyway!
March 20th, 2024  
