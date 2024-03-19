Sign up
Previous
Photo 2634
Still standing tall!
Day 79 - These teasels are still standing up tall even though the high winds has done it's best to knock them over!
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Peter Dulis
ace
always so much character
March 19th, 2024
