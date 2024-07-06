Sign up
Photo 2743
Busy boy!
Day 188 - It’s been raining all day today so I’ve been busy busy amusing my Grandchildren!
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th July 2024 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate
ace
Cute
July 6th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
He’s a sweetie, lovely capture
July 6th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Well done Michelle, you must be exhausted. This is such a cute capture.
July 6th, 2024
