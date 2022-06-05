Previous
Loup….. by billdavidson
Loup…..

Meanwhile deep in the Scottish Borders……. Loup is the puppy in a family where my granddaughters (9, 5 and 3) are bilingual, having a French mother and a Scottish father. Loup takes commands only in French! Makes for an interesting visit always!
Bill Davidson

Boxplayer ace
A beauty.
June 5th, 2022  
