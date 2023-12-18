Sign up
Previous
Photo 674
The way I feel…..
…… about Christmas shopping, in fact any shopping!
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Úna
That's exactly how I feel about Christmas shopping too ha ha
December 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
You aren’t alone on that one Bill
December 18th, 2023
