Previous
Sharing a photo ….. by billdavidson
Photo 705

Sharing a photo …..

18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great street capture with wonderful composition and colors
January 18th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Adore this, looks almost pre-Raphaelite somehow, the light and colours
January 18th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Nice shot
January 18th, 2024  
Tia ace
Lovely candid composition.
January 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Gorgeous lighting and exposure
January 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
This is excellent. I love all of their colours .
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise