Elf just hanging about!
Nearly finished the Christmas shopping girls stocking done. Nipping out tomorrow to get a few bits then finish of the food shopping on Monday. So organised this year.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Loopy-Lou
ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
