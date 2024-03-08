Sign up
A warm Hat!
But can see, where she is going?
Out on Saturday so hubby managed to get a shot while sitting on the tube as I said that would be perfect for my blue in my calendar month.
8th March 2024
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
rainbow2024
Mallory
ace
such a fun hat!
March 11th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my what a great hat!
March 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
She does seem to be hiding under the hat doesn't she.
March 11th, 2024
