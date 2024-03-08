Previous
A warm Hat! by bizziebeeme
Photo 4367

A warm Hat!

But can see, where she is going?
Out on Saturday so hubby managed to get a shot while sitting on the tube as I said that would be perfect for my blue in my calendar month.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
such a fun hat!
March 11th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my what a great hat!
March 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
She does seem to be hiding under the hat doesn't she.
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise