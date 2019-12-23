Previous
Found the purrr fect bed
Found the purrr fect bed

Well elf is still having fun. Today enjoyed a Christmas meal at Coast to coast. My Sainsbury’s was mayhem glad I only needed a few bits. A nice relaxing afternoon.
